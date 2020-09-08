Comments
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager is in custody in connection to a double stabbing on the Jersey Shore.
Point Pleasant Beach police say a 17-year-old boy from Newark is facing two counts of attempted murder.
Investigators say two people were stabbed multiple times near the boardwalk Monday.
Both victims, an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old, are from West Haverstraw.
Both are in serious but stable condition at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
