Suspect Shot In The Wrist, Being Treated At Local Hospital; Officer Not Injured
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey, Police-Involved Shooting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City.

Police say a street crime unit was conducting a surveillance operation near Union Street and MLK Drive.

Officers say they saw a 21-year-old man take a handgun out of a car and put it in his pocket.

When police moved in, they say the suspect ran away.

After a chase, an officer fired three shots. One of them hit the suspect in the wrist.

The suspect is being treated at a local hospital.

The officer was not hurt.

