JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Jersey City.
Police say a street crime unit was conducting a surveillance operation near Union Street and MLK Drive.
Officers say they saw a 21-year-old man take a handgun out of a car and put it in his pocket.
When police moved in, they say the suspect ran away.
After a chase, an officer fired three shots. One of them hit the suspect in the wrist.
The suspect is being treated at a local hospital.
The officer was not hurt.
