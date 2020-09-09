Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Amazon is hiring tens of thousands of workers for jobs across the country, including in New York.
The company wants to bring 33,000 people on board to fill corporate and tech positions in the next few months.
The new hires will work from home at first but will eventually return to the office.
Amazon will hold on online career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 16. For more information, visit amazon.jobs/careerday.
