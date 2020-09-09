NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera beating another man in the Bronx.
The NYPD released new video of the beating late Tuesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 on Morris Park Avenue in the Van Nest section.
Surveillance video shows the suspect punch the 54-year-old man several times before fleeing on foot.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital with severe head trauma.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
