NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday indoor dining can resume in New York City at 25% as of September 30.

There will be a host of requirements restaurants will have to meet.

Those restrictions include:

Temperature checks required at the door

One member of each party will have to provide contact information in the event contact tracing is needed

No bar service. Bars will only be for waitstaff

Masks must be worn at all times except when sitting at the table

All tables must be six feet apart

All restaurants must close at midnight

Strict adherence to state guidance on air filtration

Limited air recirculation

Outdoor dining may continue

Cuomo has said the major issue is making sure the restaurants are in compliance with the various regulations. To that end, Cuomo said that the state will expand its State Liquor Authority Task Force which was assigned to crack down on bars that flouted reopening regulations.

Tuesday, Cuomo said that task force was at capacity. Wednesday, the governor said New York City will supply 400 code enforcement inspectors and agents to work with that task force. Despite that, the governor said there will be roughly 10,000 restaurants that will have to be checked for compliance, far outstripping capacity of the task force, even with the additional inspectors.

“The new idea to assist with compliance is this. New Yorkers themselves will help with compliance. New Yorkers will keep New Yorkers safe,” Cuomo said.

“We are continuing New York City’s economic recovery by bringing back indoor dining. Working with the state and public health officials, we’ve achieved a plan that puts health and safety first by including strict capacity limits, a close monitoring of citywide positive testing rates and a coordinated inspection regimen. Science will guide our decision-making as we continue to monitor progress and health care indicators over the next three weeks to ensure a safe reopening. This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The governor said the Restaurant Association and New York State are going to producing a public service announcement calling on New Yorkers to help make sure the restaurants are in compliance. The state has established a phone number for people to report potential violations anonymously to the task force. That number is 833-218-4160, or you can text VIOLATION to 855-904-5036. Restaurants will post signs with that number on it. For more information, CLICK HERE.

“I believe in New Yorkers. I believe in New Yorkers’ ability to do the right thing. That is not blind faith. That is a result of the experience we had going through COVID,” Cuomo said.

If New York City hits 2% in COVID-19 positivity rates, the city will reassess restaurant reopenings.

