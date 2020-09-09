NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a big change for the FDNY‘s highest honor.

It is being renamed to honor Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, the highest ranking member of the FDNY to give his life on 9/11.

The award was originally named the James Gordon Bennett Medal, and was established in 1869 after firefighters saved Bennett’s country home.

Bennett was the publisher of the New York Herald, who “held deeply racist beliefs and used his newspaper to repeatedly express hateful views in full support of slavery,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro wrote on Facebook.

“This change is not meant to erase history, and it does not discredit the actions, memory, or valor of the 152 members of our department who have been awarded this medal since its inception. Instead, this important change is meant to help us create a better present and future for our FDNY, one we can all be proud of,” Nigro wrote. “Our highest honor for bravery to a firefighter or fire officer should be named for an individual who swore an oath to serve others and who once crawled down a hallway like all our firefighters have done to search for New Yorkers trapped by fire. It should be named for a legendary chief who is still revered by all of us so many years after his death.

“This award for bravery should not be tied to someone who never served the FDNY, risked his life to save others, and who advocated for hate and slavery. That award should be named for the chief who was leading our troops on our darkest day, a great man who gave his life overseeing the greatest rescue operation in FDNY history,” Nigro added.

