NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday was the first day of school for Catholic school students across New York City, and things looked a little different.
Students and parents lined up outside Immaculate Conception School in the Bronx to have their hands sanitized and their temperatures taken.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Schools: The New Normal
Despite the new procedures, students say they’re happy to be back.
“I feel kind of nervous, but then I’m also excited because it makes sure that we’re able to go back to school,” seventh grader Nailla Thompson said.
The archdiocese says students are able to return to five days of in-person learning at many schools.
Others will have a hybrid model with students participating in live classroom instruction from home.
