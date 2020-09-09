NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Homeless people who have been living in an Upper West Side hotel since the start of the coronavirus pandemic will now be moved, following pushback from the community.

In addition, there were reports from the FDNY that a man died at the hotel on Wednesday morning due to cardiac arrest, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

There have been months of controversy surrounding homeless people living at the Lucerne Hotel. Now, they are going to be housed in a more permanent location.

“The neighborhood, they don’t want us here. We gotta live somewhere. Wherever we go they’re going to complain about it,” Wayne Jenkins said.

Jenkins has been living in the Lucerne at 79th Street and Amsterdam since July, when the city turned it into a temporary shelter for 300 men. However, he said some bad apples spoiled it for everyone.

“Quite a few, some of them just don’t follow the rules. We are asked not to do certain things and some just seem to break ’em. So they want us to move,” Jenkins said.

A group of residents complained about drug deals, violence, and public urination. They formed a nonprofit called the West Side Community Organization and hired a well-known lawyer and threatened to sue the city.

WestCo released a statement on the city’s decision, saying in part:

“This was a win-win for all involved. The goal of our organization was always to improve the conditions of not only our community, but the lack of resources these men were receiving. We are grateful to the Department of Homeless Services and Mayor de Blasio for responding to our concerns, as we are grateful that these men will now be in a more appropriate environment. The Upper West Side still has more work to do, but this is a tremendous first step,” the organization said.

Some local residents said they, too, understand.

“Personally, I’m not too worried, but I mean my mom lives in the area. She’s a little bit older. Definitely, I can see for older people, for some women, just everybody, it can be a little sketchy. I’m glad they’re trying to make an effort to clean up the situation,” UWS resident Zach Sano said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said hotel stays were always meant to be temporary, to help control the spread of COVID-19 in the city’s dorm-style shelters that lack social distancing.

On Wednesday, he was asked about the move the move. Why here, why now?

“I went and saw for myself on the Upper West Side last week,” de Blasio said. “And what I saw was not acceptable and had to be addressed, because the idea is to always try and balance the need to serve homeless folks with a need for community to continue to go about its life.”

Others had a different point of view.

“The mayor came in saying he was going to address the tale of two cities. He has just made a statement that this is a tale of two cities and it’s OK by him. Shame on him,” said one person demonstrating outside the hotel.

Some community members said they feel the neighborhood could have been more tolerant.

“For the people in the city, you got to understand this is a crisis,” one person said.

“These were unusual times, certainly. Extending ourselves to people in need, I think it’s OK,” added business owner William Weiner.

As for Jenkins, he said he’ll go where he’s told.

“They say we gotta move, we gotta move. I don’t make no complaint about it,” he said.

Community leaders told Duddridge homeless people from the Lucerne and two other hotels in the neighborhood will be moved by the end of the month, but where wasn’t specified.

