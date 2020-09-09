Comments
EAST FREEHOLD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An earthquake hit around 2 a.m. Wednesday in Monmouth County, New Jersey.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.1 magnitude quake’s epicenter was near East Freehold, but people felt it in much of central New Jersey.
A small tremor occurred in the Freehold area around 2:00 AM. It was felt in much of central New Jersey. #njwx pic.twitter.com/A2axmRkv7v
— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 9, 2020
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
