NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shopping malls can reopen Wednesday in New York City, and gambling can resume at casinos across the state.

Of course, both will have some restrictions.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, it’s a major sign of a comeback during COVID.

Communities are rebounding after the state-ordered shutdown of retail destinations. Shoppers and patrons are now welcome back.

New York City malls are opening at 50% capacity, and New York State casinos at 25% — under the condition they have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

In the Catskills, the 2020 wheel of misfortune stopped at Resorts World Casino in mid-March, but it’s been preparing for opening day for months, adding extensive precautions.

CBS2 got a look at the new additions last month, like high-tech equipment to check temperatures.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But not all businesses are getting the green light. Movie theaters across the state and indoor dining in New York City still aren’t open.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said keeping it that way ensures cases stay low. He said the state task force checking compliance of bars and restaurants has been spread thin.

“It would be negligent and reckless to reopen indoor dining knowing that you have issues in upstate New York, knowing that compliance is going to be a problem, and knowing that you have no enforcement mechanism,” he said.

The governor added indoor dining will only resume once local governments help with inspection and enforcement.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.