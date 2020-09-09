Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After several days of sunshine, we’re looking at more clouds for today. Despite this, it’s a mostly dry day… even some brighter breaks at times, especially to the N&W of the city. Just a slight chance of a spotty shower or drizzle, mainly to the south. It’s a muggy afternoon with temps in the low 80s.
A better risk of some showers moves in overnight and early tomorrow morning. This sets the stage for an unsettled Thursday with scattered downpours throughout the day, along with a rumble or two. Some poor drainage flooding is possible where heavier showers occur, but we’re not expecting much in the way of severe weather. Temps will be around 80, but it’ll still be very humid.
The rain should move off the coast before midnight tomorrow, with gradual clearing and decreasing humidity for Friday.