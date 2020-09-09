By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A muggy and cloudy night is upon us as waves of showers pelt the coast. These showers will slide to the north and give us the risk for off-and-on rain Thursday. Temps only drop into the low 70s overnight, and we remain in the 70s most of the day. Do not expect any sunshine tomorrow, and please DO grab the umbrella if you venture out.
The downpours are more widespread in the afternoon. A big range in rainfall totals is expected due to the unpredictable nature of the storms rolling in from the ocean.
The positive aspect is the front kicks the rain out to sea overnight and gradually improving conditions are on deck for Friday.
Saturday looks like the better weekend day, with a system bringing more showers Sunday afternoon.