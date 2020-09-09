NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD attributes much of this summer’s spike in shootings to gang activity.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman went along with some of the top detectives combating gang violence in Brooklyn.

Bauman rode along with three detectives in the Brooklyn North Violent Crimes Task Force around the epicenter of the city’s shootings.

The Violent Crimes squad is tasked with investigating gang violence and gang-motivated shootings. The lieutenant in Brooklyn North told Bauman he believes gangs are the driving factor of this year’s rise in shootings.

They brought Bauman around the 73rd Precinct in Brownsville Wednesday afternoon, explaining how detectives collect intel on gang members both on the ground and on social media, and how they’re working to curb the gun violence.

In just the last two weeks, the Violent Crimes squad got nine guns off the street in Brownsville. That work does not exist in a vacuum – it effects all of Brooklyn and crime citywide.

“These two gangs here have been engaged in constant combat for the last ten years,” said Lt. Ryan Gillis. “It spreads into Bedford-Stuyvesant. It spreads into Brooklyn South, it spreads into Crown Heights. This is the heart of it, though. This is the heart of where this beef initiated and this is still the heart of where we see the most incidents.”

