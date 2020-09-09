NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A former New York City gynecologist accused of sexually abusing dozens of patients is now facing federal charges.
One of those patients is the wife of former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Robert Hadden, 62, was arrested Wednesday morning at his home in Englewood, New Jersey.
The new indictment charges Hadden with abusing five women and one minor who crossed state lines to see him.
“He used the cover of conducting medical examinations to engage in sexual abuse that he passed off as normal and medically necessary,” said Audrey Strauss, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “The allegations set forth in the indictment show that Hadden acted as a predator in a white coat.”
In 2016, Hadden surrendered his medical license but avoided prison time as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on state charges.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.