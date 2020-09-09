NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An amazing rescue was caught on video.
A man who fell on subway tracks at a Brooklyn station was saved moments before a train arrived.
James Muhlon, 70, a flower deliveryman, lost his balance Tuesday afternoon at the Jay Street-MetroTech station. When he fell, he hit his head on the tracks.
Two good Samaritans, including Metropolitan Transportation Authority employee Roberto Ritcher, jumped onto the tracks and lifted Muhlon to the platform.
The rescuers managed to climb back up seconds before a C train rolled into the station.
Muhlon is being treated at a hospital.
“There’s no question that Roberto saved this man’s life,” Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Tony Utano said. “He’s a true TWU hero. He relied on his experience and training to prevent what would have been a horrible tragedy.”
