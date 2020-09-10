NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The CEOs of more than 160 companies are calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to take action on quality of life issues in New York City.

While pledging their commitment to the city, they appealed to the mayor in a letter Thursday asking for a more assertive response to issues like public safety and cleanliness so the city can recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

They wrote people “will be slow to return unless their concerns about security and livability of our communities are addressed quickly.”

Here’s the full letter:

Dear Mayor de Blasio: As employers who are committed to New York City and its re-emergence from the devastating health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that New York can and shall remain a thriving global center of commerce, innovation and opportunity. Despite New York’s success in containing the coronavirus, unprecedented numbers of New Yorkers are unemployed, facing homelessness, or otherwise at risk. There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs. We need to send a strong, consistent message that our employees, customers, clients and visitors will be coming back to a safe and healthy work environment. People will be slow to return unless their concerns about security and the livability of our communities are addressed quickly and with respect and fairness for our city’s diverse populations. We urge you to take immediate action to restore essential services as a necessary precursor for solving the city’s longer term, complex, economic challenges. Consistent with analysis and recommendations laid out in A Call for Action and Collaboration, a report on the impact of COVID-19 published by the Partnership for New York City in July, we are prepared to help advise and support such an effort. We look forward to your response and to partnering with you and others who share a commitment to a vibrant recovery and a great future for our city.

The mayor posted a response on Twitter:

We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city. Let’s be clear: To restore city services and save jobs, we need long term borrowing and a federal stimulus — we need these leaders to join the fight to move the City forward. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 10, 2020

“We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city,” de Blasio wrote. He went on to say the city needs long-term borrowing and federal funding to move forward.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.