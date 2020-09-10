CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Business, Century 21, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)Century 21, an institution for bargain shoppers in New York City for nearly 60 years, is closing for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all 13 department stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

In a statement, the New York-based company said the decision followed nonpayment by the company’s insurance providers of approximately $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Insurance money helped rebuild its flagship store in Lower Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks, the company said.

Century 21 said it is starting going-out-of business sales at all of its stores and online.

The company joins more than two dozen retailers that have filed for bankruptcy since the coronavirus forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply