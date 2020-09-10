NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man is facing assault, menacing and harassment charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face outside a fire station.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

According to authorities, Daniel Biggs was chased down and held by members of the FDNY who witnessed the assault.

Surveillance video shows a woman in a blue shirt walking down the sidewalk on Hancock Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Aug. 26.

The video shows a man on a bicycle swerve over and punch her in the face, knocking her down.

He speeds off as four people race behind him. The pursuers were firefighters and they continued the chase around a corner, and took him to the ground.

Meanwhile, others were seen checking on the 60-year-old victim.

Biggs, 53, is being held at Rikers Island. Police said he has 18 prior arrests, from robbery to assault. The most recent came on Aug. 2, after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man on the face.

During the Aug. 26 incident, while he was being restrained, authorities say Biggs punched a 29-year-old firefighter in the eye causing bruising and swelling.

Police said the alleged attacker and the victim were strangers, adding the motive for the assault is unclear. She suffered a cut on the mouth, but police said she refused medical attention at the scene.

