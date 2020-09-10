Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man behind some of the biggest hits of the 1980s has died.
Ronald Bell co-founded the group “Kool & The Gang.”
Their song “Celebration” was a worldwide hit and it’s still played at weddings and other events.
Bell was a self-taught musician who founded the iconic band with his brother, Robert “Kool” Bell, in 1964 in Jersey City.
He died at his home in the Virgin Islands at the age of 68. His cause of death has not been released.
