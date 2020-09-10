Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a new plan for enforcing mask rules on mass transit.
The agency is moving to impose a $50 fine for anyone not wearing a face covering.
It would impact riders on the subway, city buses and Metro-North Railroad.
The MTA is filing an emergency proposal with the state and hopes to put the policy into effect as soon as possible.
It would be enforced by MTA police and the NYPD.
Welcome to King Kwomo’s Collpasing State of Amerika, or Communist’s states of America…..This may be very difficult to enforce, since they can’t even enforce the farebeating situation on the subways (many customers or passengers entering thru those emergency exit slam gates) and buses (NovaBuses LFS & LFSA’s back doors in particular) which many farebeaters especially in the Bronx and Staten Island uses these poorly designed door openings to hop-on thru the back door without paying, which deprives the MTA of their funds to keep the system functional. Another stupid thing is that some or at times many customers or people would walk on the bus with a dollar bill, and start to ask for change, and then dissappear into the crowd, which also beats the fare in the process, since the old fareboxes does NOT accept dollar bills, like all or many other systems that does.
Also, the (R) train for Rancid, Rarely or Rotten. you can easily wait over 20+ minutes for a train to arrive whenever you’re waiting for it at any given time of the day, then three or more trains would show-up at the same time followed by another very long waiting period. Should I say more ??? Carry On folks….