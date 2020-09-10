NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fall sports will have to wait until the spring at public schools across New York State.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons have been postponed until March due to concerns about the coronavirus.
“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director. “These are unprecedented times and, unfortunately, difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis.”
The start date for the spring sports season has also been moved from March 15 to April 19.
Low and moderate risk fall sports practices are still scheduled to begin Sept. 21. Those sports include girls tennis, cross country, girls swimming and diving, boys and girls soccer and field hockey.
