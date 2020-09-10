Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Thursday aimed at easing long lines at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.
People have been waiting for hours outside MVC locations since they reopened in July.
The new measures extend deadlines for new state residents to register vehicles and obtain driver’s licenses.
They also allow for appointments for seniors and drivers who can’t wear a face mask because of a medical condition.
