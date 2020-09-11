NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – For 18 years, this somber day always had a particular look and feel to it.

This year, we knew it had to be different, and it definitely was, but for family that gathered at the memorial, it was no less heartfelt and meaningful.

The images and sounds that mark this day always stir the soul, but this September 11, the upheaval caused by the coronavirus meant reconsidering of how September 11 was to be commemorated.

Dignitaries and politicians gathered on the memorial plaza. This year, bumping elbows replaced handshakes and hugs. Families gathered as well, collectively grieving for loved ones lost, not quite socially distanced, but staying respectfully separated. And the most prominent mark of this day: Everyone in a mask.

But it was the reading of the names that marked the most striking departure this year. The decision made by Alice Greenwald and the National September 11th Memorial and Museum was out of an abundance of caution to not have live reading of the names , but instead to use a recording.

Family members appeared no less moved by it all, including one survivor who comes every year.

“Just for the ones who didn’t make it, the ones who didn’t have a chance,” said Denise Abraham-Sexius.

She watched and listened from outside the gate, since the park isn’t open to the public until 3 p.m.

“We have to try and protect ourselves somehow. So whichever way they decide to do it to protect each other, I’m hoping it’s the right way,” she said.

And if the recording was meant to keep crowds on the plaza sparse in times of a pandemic, it was an effective measure, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

It’s the mission of the memorial, and the families, to remind us to never forget. Those who lost loved ones live with their grief every day. The rest of us mourn collectively, trying to make sense of the depth of the tragedy, and this year especially, deal with the astonishing realities of how our world has changed.

