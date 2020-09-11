Comments
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Connecticut are worried small gatherings are contributing to a rise in the state’s COVID-19 infection rate.
Gov. Ned Lamont reported 233 new cases out of more than 21,500 tests Friday — a 1.1% infection rate.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
It marks the third straight day the rate was more than 1%.
It had been below 1% since mid-July.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.