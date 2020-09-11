CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, Ned Lamont

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Connecticut are worried small gatherings are contributing to a rise in the state’s COVID-19 infection rate.

Gov. Ned Lamont reported 233 new cases out of more than 21,500 tests Friday — a 1.1% infection rate.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

It marks the third straight day the rate was more than 1%.

It had been below 1% since mid-July.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply