NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sounds of excitement, drive and dedication to finding a breast cancer cure may not be heard in Central Park this weekend, but they’ll certainly be heard online.

This year, the 30th Race For The Cure goes virtual for a fundraiser that’s #TogetherApart.

While the race might look and feel different because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Komen Foundation’s goal remains the same.

“Thirty years of Race For The Cure and 30 years of creating more survivors,” said Linda Tantawi, CEO of Susan G. Komen Greater NYC.

Tantawi told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock that Komen started raising awareness and money for breast cancer research in the 1980s, when the five year survival rate was about 70 percent.

In 2020, it’s 99.9 percent.

“There’s so much good news, but not enough good news,” Tantawi said. “Because of COVID-19, we know that our numbers are going to be down, which means we need everyone, more than ever, to register, donate and fundraise.”

Money goes to Komen’s COVID-19 Action Fund. About $200,000 has already been distributed to those in need to help with transportation, copays, food, utility bills and rent.

“We know that so many lost employment due to the pandemic and the need is greater than ever. So, a portion of your registration fee goes right to our COVID action fund and a portion supports research,” said Tantawi.

It supports research and clinical trials that were put on hold while #StayHome was trending.

“We want to be able to invest those dollars back into research so we can find the therapies that will save people’s lives,” said Tantawi, who’s urging women to start seeing their doctors again.

“During the pandemic, women were advised to put off their screenings,” she said. “People are still afraid. Komen NYC want patients to know: Don’t be afraid to see your health care provider. Don’t be afraid to schedule your screening.”

The Susan G. Komen Greater NYC Race For The Cure takes place virtually, starting Saturday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Expect about 30 hours of programming in celebration of the event’s 30th year.

