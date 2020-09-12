Comments (2)
BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Bayonne.
It happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
Prosecutors say 50-year-old James Nichols struck a man who was trying to cross Avenue C then sped away.
Moments later, the victim, who was still on the ground, was run over by an NJ Transit bus.
The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as 50-year-old John Hagans, from Jersey City.
Nichols has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
https://www.digistore24.com/redir/51017/Devinare7/
I’m glad she acknowledged the monstrous premise of this otherwise good comedy. A couple breaks up, so they decide to divide up their infant twins — so each girl will never see the other parent, her sister, or any of her other relatives again? Or even know she has a sister? Just as in the original version of this movie, the real villains are clearly both parents……..Read More