By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was bright and beautiful today! Temps were comfortable with very little humidity making for a great Saturday. Clouds will increase a bit this evening and there could be some spotty drizzle along the coast, otherwise a quiet overnight with temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow will feature more clouds overall along with a little bit more humidity. There is also a chance for spotty showers, maybe even a rumble, but by no means will it be a washout. Temps will be right around seasonable.
The new work week will start off a little gray and muggy, but skies will clear and it’ll be a pleasantly warm & dry 80 by afternoon… then a taste of autumn arrives after sunset. Have a great night!
