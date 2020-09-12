Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died Saturday after a shooting in Brooklyn.
Police were called to 78th Street near 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 33-year-old Arfan Butt, of Brooklyn.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made.
There have been at least nine shootings across New York City since 11 p.m. Friday, with 10 victims and two deaths.
