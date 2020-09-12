Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It will cost more to drive on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway starting Sunday.
The toll hikes will continue beyond this year.
The Turnpike Authority, which oversees both roads, approved the hikes in May.
MORE: Toll Increases Expected To Be Approved For N.J. Turnpike, Garden State Parkway
The average increase on the turnpike will be 37% and it’s a 26% jump in price for the parkway.
The plan also includes an annual hike in tolls with a cap of 3% each year starting in two years.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.