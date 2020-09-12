Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Saturday morning everybody! Expect a bright and beautiful late summer day from start to finish, with dry and comfortable air in place.
High temps this afternoon will reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a nice refreshing breeze and no humidity. Sunday will feature a bit more cloudiness along with temps in the upper 70s. It’ll be a bit more humid with some showers, but overall not a terrible day.
Monday will start off the new week with a few showers in the early morning, but clearing skies and falling humidity will make for a much nicer afternoon.
