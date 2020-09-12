CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Saturday morning everybody! Expect a bright and beautiful late summer day from start to finish, with dry and comfortable air in place.

High temps this afternoon will reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a nice refreshing breeze and no humidity. Sunday will feature a bit more cloudiness along with temps in the upper 70s. It’ll be a bit more humid with some showers, but overall not a terrible day.

Monday will start off the new week with a few showers in the early morning, but clearing skies and falling humidity will make for a much nicer afternoon.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply