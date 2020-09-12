NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A desperate search is underway Saturday. Police are looking for a toddler who was allegedly kidnapped from a playground in midtown Manhattan.
The NYPD believes Dale Smith, 20, took 3-year-old Majesty Brown from McCaffrey Playground on Ninth Avenue and West 43rd Street on Thursday.
It happened after Smith allegedly got into an argument with the boy’s 22-year-old mother, who is Smith’s ex-girlfriend, police said.
According to police, Smith is not the boy’s father.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
