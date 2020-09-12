NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gun violence continued in New York City, where police responded to more than six shootings overnight Saturday.

At least two people were killed.

Police responded to a report of two men shot in the Melrose section of The Bronx around 1:30 a.m. Officers said they found a 23-year-old shot in the head at the scene on Park Avenue. He was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old was also shot and taken to the hospital.

Minutes later, another victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot and killed in the Mount Hope section.

CBS2 counted at least seven overnight shootings and eight victims Saturday.

Meantime, in Brooklyn, police are still looking for several suspects linked to a deadly shooting in Brownsville on Thursday. The NYPD released surveillance video of two men who opened fire.

Anyone with information about the Brooklyn shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

