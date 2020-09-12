NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down two men accused in a spree of robbery attempts in Brooklyn.
Investigators said the suspects in all four incidents acted like they were armed with a gun and demanded cash.
A suspect allegedly robbed a bodega on Franklin Avenue just after midnight on Sept. 3. Police said he took $400 from the register.
Later that day, just before 8 p.m., a suspect tried to rob a restaurant on South Portland Avenue, but police said he left empty handed when he was confronted by an employee.
On Sept. 4, police were alerted to a robbery at a hotel on Atlantic Avenue around 1 a.m. According to police, two suspects stole personal property worth about $160 from a clerk at the front desk.
About four hours later, police say the suspects tried to rob a bodega on Kingston Avenue. They demanded money from the cash register, but the clerk refused, police said. They left empty handed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
