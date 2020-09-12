WATERBURY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her three kids were able to escape from a burning car in Connecticut thanks to the heroic actions of a teenager.
Police in Waterbury say 18-year-old Justin Gavin was walking on West Main Street on Wednesday when he ran toward the danger before first responders got there.
He opened the car door for the mom to escape, then noticed three children in the back seat.
Gavin rescued all of them, including a 1-year-old baby in a car seat.
“Life is too short, so I just thought that if that was me in that situation, I would want somebody to help me, so I definitely did what I can do,” Gavin said. “I was scared ’cause I didn’t know whether the flames, whether the car was gonna blow up in that instant.”
Waterbury Police recognized Gavin for his actions by presenting him with a special coin honoring his bravery.
