NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Agency has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair smashed subway car windows, but the vandalism has not stopped.
More than a dozen windows on a 7 train were smashed late Friday night, according to the NYPD.
It continues a long series of smashed windows on the 7 line this summer. About three weeks ago, 21 windows were broken on a pair of 7 trains, which alone cost the MTA $10,000 to repair.
More than 400 windows were smashed in recent months, especially on the 7, 2, and 3 subway lines.
By late August, the agency had spent at least $300,000 to fix smashed subway windows across the system.
Last month, police arrested a suspect for breaking windows on an A train, but it was unclear if that suspect was also responsible for incidents on other lines.
