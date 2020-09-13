By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, there were some more clouds across the area Sunday afternoon, but it was dry for most of the day. A cold front moving through the region will bring just the slightest chance for showers, but we’re not expecting a soggy evening.
There will be just a few stray showers overnight, but otherwise it will be cloudy and slightly milder than the past few night, with temperatures in the mid 60s. Skies will feature a bit of cloud cover Monday morning, but another cold front will move through clearing out both the clouds and the humidity in the afternoon. The forecast high near 80 will feel very comfortable!
Temps will then tumble Monday night into Tuesday, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, and high temps only in the upper 60s!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.