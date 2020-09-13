Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Twelve firefighters were hurt battling a raging fire at a home in Brooklyn overnight.
It happened Saturday, just before midnight, on 74th Street in Dyker Heights.
Nearly 200 firefighters responded to the scene as the fire spread to a home next door.
Video from the scene shows all three floors of the home where it started were fully engulfed.
Everyone inside the homes got out safely.
The injured firefighters were hospitalized and are expected to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
