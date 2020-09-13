Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New surveillance video shows two suspects wanted for the murder of a Bronx teenager.
The NYPD said 17-year-old Kether Werts was shot in the head and foot last Thursday afternoon and later died at a hospital.
Video shows the moments leading up to his death on Hoe Avenue in Crotona. One of the suspects was also seen shortly after walking on Southern Boulevard.
Police are hoping someone recognizes the two men.
