NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify two men caught on camera near the scene of a robbery in midtown Manhattan, where two suspects allegedly stabbed a man and stole $5,900 worth of personal property.
Police on Saturday were called to the front of the Four Points hotel on West 40th Street when a 37-year-old man reportedly got into an argument with two other men.
The argument escalated to a point when the two suspects stole the victim’s Versace bag, Louis Voiton wallet and two iPhones, according to police.
One of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim in the back before both fled the scene.
The victim was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.