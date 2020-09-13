Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 3-year-old boy police say was taken by his mother’s ex-boyfriend has been found safe.
Sources tell CBS2 the boy was found at a home in Brooklyn on Saturday.
The child had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say while the boy played at McCaffrey Playground, the boy’s 22-year-old mother got into an argument with her ex-boyfriend.
The ex-boyfriend, who police say is not the boy’s father, then allegedly took the boy from the park and ran.
That man was taken into custody Saturday, but sources told CBS2 the District Attorney’s office has declined to press charges.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.
I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it……………………Read More