NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens street remained cordoned off Sunday night after police say officers were shot at by a man with a rifle earlier in the day.

Investigators said the gun violence was intentional.

Home video captured the moment officers were forced to take cover behind a vehicle as the shots rang out, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported.

“The officers exhibited extraordinary bravery and courage during this very dangerous incident,” NYPD Chief Carlos Valdez said.

The shooting happened as officers were responding to an assault call on 125th Street in the College Point section of the borough.

Police said an individual was part of a domestic incident inside the apartment when he started shooting out of a window with a rifle.

“As uniformed officers arrived at the location they were fired upon numerous times from the second floor inside of the residence,” Valdez said. “Officers then did a tactical retreat and called for assistance. It was at this time that the individual inside the residence shot upon the officers again, this time from the first floor.”

The man eventually came out of the residence, surrendered, and was taken into custody.

“Because there was no direct line of sight, the officers did not return fire,” Valdez said.

Police said no one was injured.

A woman who was involved in the dispute was able to leave before officers arrived, Dhillon reported.

Meanwhile, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted Sunday night that it was a “gang member with multiple arrests firing on police officers.”

Neighbors called the whole incident disturbing.

“This neighborhood is definitely … it’s very quiet, very residential. I mean, you wouldn’t think that in a million years something would happen here, but I guess it’s going on now,” one man said.

“OK, it’s a little shocking, just because it’s in close proximity to where we live, but not as shocking just because the crime rates in New York have just been going up over the past summer,” another neighbor said.

Police said they have the 25-year-old man in custody. They did not immediately identify him.

The investigation is ongoing.

