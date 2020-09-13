Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is dead and another is hospitalized Sunday following an overnight shooting in Queens.
Gunfire rang out on 107th Avenue in Jamaica just before 2 a.m., according to police.
A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and later died.
A 27-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the head and shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
So far, there are no arrests. The NYPD is investigating.
There have been at least 11 shootings, with 14 victims and killing four people since 11 p.m. Friday.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.