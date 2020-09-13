NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people have died and six others are hurt following a shooting at a home in New Brunswick, NJ in an area full of off-campus housing for Rutgers University students.
No students were hurt or involved in the shooting, according the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Residents told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge there were two house parties on Delafield Street on Saturday night, but it wasn’t immediately known if they were connected to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m.
The scene remained active Sunday morning as investigators searched a home, a car and a backyard near the scene for evidence.
Police are still looking for the suspect(s) who opened fire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Brunswick Police Department at 732-745-5200 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3848.
