By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody. Despite a dreary start to the day for some, we’ll have a beautiful late-summer day across the region.
Early morning clouds will clear out as a cold front moves through, and we’ll have blue skies with falling humidity in the afternoon. The forecast high near 80 will feel very comfortable.
Temperatures will plunge overnight with morning temps Tuesday in the 50s in New York City, with 40s for the suburbs. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s to right around 70. We’ll bounce back a bit mid-week to 80 degrees before cooling off again heading into the weekend.
