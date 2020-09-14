Comments
ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It was a ruff rescue.
According to Nassau County police, officers rescued a boxer that got stranded in a marsh off Long Beach Road.
Officers used a boat to make their way across the marsh and rescued the dog.
The stranded pup was brought to the Town of Hempstead Animal Control for treatment, who found it had a chip.
Because of the chip, they were able to contact the owner.
