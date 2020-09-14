CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, North Long Beach

ISLAND PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It was a ruff rescue.

According to Nassau County police, officers rescued a boxer that got stranded in a marsh off Long Beach Road.

Officers used a boat to make their way across the marsh and rescued the dog.

The stranded pup was brought to the Town of Hempstead Animal Control for treatment, who found it had a chip.

Because of the chip, they were able to contact the owner.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply