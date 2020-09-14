Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dozen firefighters were injured in a Brooklyn house fire.
Huge flames engulfed the home on 74th Street in Dyker Heights early Sunday morning.
Authorities say the home belongs to an FDNY lieutenant. He was off-duty at the time, and helped rescue an elderly next door neighbor when the fire spread to that home.
The injured firefighters were treated at the hospital.
So far, there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the lieutenant whose home was destroyed. To find out more, CLICK HERE.
