NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting Monday, a new mask mandate means it’s going to cost riders who don’t cover their faces on buses, subways and commuter railroads.

Fifty dollar fines will be imposed to keep the coronavirus from spreading.

Back in April, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring all commuters and MTA employees to wear face coverings on public transit. This new fine in an extension of that.

“What we’re doing is using another tool in our toolbox to get mask compliance. We’re going to do everything we possibly can to make sure everyone in the system is wearing a mask,” said Interim Transit Authority President Sarah Feinberg.

Mask compliance is already high, with recent numbers showing 96% on buses, 90% on the subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

But officials say getting the numbers even higher will get more people to ride the subways.

“I always feel much safer when I’m in a subway car and I see everyone wearing masks. Whenever I see anyone without them, I get a little nervous and anxious,” rider Anette Fletcher said.

“Everyone needs to get on board,” another rider added.

“If they enforce it, super. And if they don’t, it’s OK, because it’s on everybody,” said rider Lena Rizkallah.

Subway ridership on Thursday was just over 1.5 million — down 72% from before the pandemic. Bus ridership was about the same with just over 1.5 million — down 72%, as well.

The LIRR was down 75%, and Metro-North down 80%.

The mask mandate also aims to reduce the congestion once again choking the city.

“New York City cannot deal with the increased traffic of everyone commuting by car and not taking public transportation,” Cuomo said last week.

A spokesperson with the Transport Workers Union called it a “big victory,” saying “we’ve been demanding or advocating for this for months.”

MTA police will enforce the fines, and officials hope the NYPD will also participate.

The agency has been handing out free masks and installing vending machines with PPE.

