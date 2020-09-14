(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants kick off their 2020 season in prime time Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there is plenty of interest in what will happen on the field, there is also a focus from the team and its players on continuing to push forward the fight for social justice and racial equality.

On Sunday, we saw players throughout the league wear various messages on the back of their helmets. The Giants will do the same. The team posted a photo gallery of the locker room as they prepare for the Steelers matchup and in it, showed off a few of the messages that will adorn players helmets tonight.

Those photos show the helmets of running backs Dion Lewis (33) and Saquon Barkley (26) along with offensive lineman and rookie first round pick Andrew Thomas (78).

Barkley has chosen to highlight the name Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old woman who was shot by Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in her own home last October. Dean was indicted on murder charges late last year.

The messages on the back of helmets are just one form of the league’s players expressing themselves. On Sunday, seven teams remained in the locker room during the national anthem while other players and Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich took a knee in protest of the ongoing issues of racism and social injustice in the country.

The Giants players had a meeting last week to discuss what, if any, demonstration would be made during the national anthem but stressed that whatever decision is made they will do so as a team.