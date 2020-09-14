NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says steps are being taken to address teachers’ concerns about reopening New York City public schools next week.

That includes sending 2,000 additional educators to schools across the city.

“We’ll keep working with each school to make sure what they need is what they get and that we’re ready for opening day,” the mayor said Monday.

Some are certified teachers who work within the Department of Education, while others will be substitutes.

“Folks who are ready and willing and able to serve in classrooms and bring a lot to the table,” said de Blasio. “To begin, it’s really important to make sure that we support every school. So these 2,000 additional teachers will be crucial to getting every school up and running in the right way.”

WATCH: Mayor, Schools Chancellor Share Latest On Reopening

“We need them in our schools, because we are cut back in very challenging circumstances, and they are teachers at the end of the day,” added Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. “In a pandemic, it’s all hands on deck.”

The mayor said priority will be given to schools that have the greatest staffing concerns.

“Hundreds of schools have said they just need one or two more, for example. So we’re going to be able with this 2,000 additional educators to fill a lot of those gaps,” he said. “A school that already is settled and has what they need, of course that’s great. A school that has a greater level of need — a school that needs three teachers versus a school that needs two teachers — we’re obviously going to lean in to the one that needs more.”

Schools: The New Normal

The city is also establishing a COVID response situation room to monitor teachers and students who test positive.

“It’s a number of agencies working together to make sure that whenever there is a positive test, there’s immediate answers,” said de Blasio.

The mayor said nearly 17,000 school-based staff have taken advantage of the city’s priority testing. Of those, 55 — or 0.32% — came back positive.

“Some people will test positive, and those folks will immediately get support. They’ll be helped to get home, to safely separate, the contact tracing will go into effect right away,” he said. “After two weeks, those professionals will come back to work and they’ll complete the entire school year.”

He encouraged all teachers and students to get the free testing and get their results within 48 hours.

