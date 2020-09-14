NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been a plea for for help on the road to reopening.
Restaurant industry workers and leaders rallied outside City Hall Monday morning.
They say outdoor dining and reduced capacity indoor dining won’t be enough to keep them in business.
They’re calling on local lawmakers for comprehensive support and guidance to save the industry.
“If we wait until November to get open in full, or to get any sort of financial assistance from the government, you will have the majority of restaurants in the city close,” said Oneca Lazarus of the Fox Lifestyle Hospitality Group.
Indoor dining with 25% capacity is set to resume in New York City at the end of the month.
